David Ornstein shares whether Arsenal will bring in a new striker this summer











David Ornstein has been discussing Arsenal and their potential summer transfer business over YouTube this week.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE channel, Ornstein covered a range of topics. One of those topics was Arsenal’s transfer business.

And while Arsenal fans want to see new faces in a few positions, Ornstein has suggested the chances of Arsenal landing a new forward remain slim.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah likely to keep getting Arsenal chances

Speaking directly about who Arsenal might sign and for what positions, Ornstein got onto the striking options.

But despite talk of a new number nine being on the agenda, Ornstein bellieves Arsenal have other priorities.

And with that, Eddie Nkeitah is expected to get his chance to back up Gabriel Jesus once again.

“Balogun is expected to be sold. Nketiah not so long ago got a new contract, so you suspect they will continue with him, and Jesus – I don’t hear big suggestions that they will be bringing in a striker, I think they are focused on other positions,” Ornstein said.

Nketiah has managed to score nine goals this season in all comps. However, he has also been overlooked in favour of Leandro Trossard at times.

More firepower needed

It might sound harsh, but is Eddie Nketiah good enough to fire Arsenal to the next level, even as a back up? We aren’t so sure.

Lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ young player, Nketiah is now 23 and hasn’t really kicked onto the levels some – including himself – might have expected.

For Nketiah, it’s about knuckling down and proving himself to Arteta. But he’ll need to score more goals than he is doing currently. Just four of the nine he has have come int he PL.

Arsenal, then, could do with delving into the market. It’s a hard sell to get a top player to sign as a back up. But all the best teams have options, and Arsenal need to be the same.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images