David Ornstein shares what he's been hearing from inside Bournemouth about Everton clash











David Ornstein has been speaking about Everton v Bournemouth today and believes the Toffees can’t afford to take things easy.

Everton know a win will guarantee their survival in the Premier League. They face a Bournemouth side who are already safe and looking to finish well under Gary O’Neil.

And while the Cherries might be safe, David Ornstein believes that the idea of revenge from previous seasons will be on Bournemouth’s mind.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bournemouth determined to beat Everton

Speaking on Sky Sports, The Athletic’s David Ornstein was speaking about previous clashes with Bournemouth and Everton.

And according to Ornstein, there are noises coming out of the Bournemouth camp to suggest they’re more determined than ever to see off the Toffees.

“In 2020, Bournemouth actually won at Goodison but then went down. From what I’m hearing around the Bournemouth camp that day hasn’t been forgotten and there’s maybe a bit of revenge on the cards,” Ornstein said.

“I also hear that they didn’t stay on Merseyside last night to avoid distractions. I think they’re bang up for this and they’ll want to finish the season on a high.”

Everton are being chased down by both Leeds and Leicester City but have the advantage. Indeed, even a draw could be enough in the end.

A big day ahead

It’s always a big deal getting relegated but for Everton and Leeds especially, this feels a massive day.

Everton are burdened with huge debts and have big money issues, as well as the problems with the current ownership.

If they do drop into the Championship, then the situation becomes catastrophic for them. A huge new stadium needs to be paid for and without Premier League money, things just harder and harder.

Everton know the job they need to do today. But Goodison Park will be a nervy place and the long Bournemouth can keep it 0-0, then the more tense things will get.