David Ornstein shares update that Crystal Palace fans will love

Crystal Palace fans will be loving the latest news reported by reliable journalist David Ornstein about Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace have seen Eze flourish over the last year and become a very important player for the club, especially with Michael Olise injured.

Now, David Ornstein is reporting that the Eagles are expected to open initial talks with the attacking midfielder over a new contract.

Apparently, the fresh terms offered would reward his status of being seen as a key player by all associated with the Eagles.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace to start talks with Eze over new contract

Last season in the Premier League, the 25 year-old managed 10 goals and four assists and this was crucial for the club finishing the campaign so strongly.

This saw Eze attract some interest from big clubs in the summer. The same report from Ornstein shared that Manchester City strongly considered.

The now England international is a top quality player and there is few like him who can control the ball like he does.

If the Eagles were able to get Eze to sign a new contract, just like they managed to do with Olise in the summer, then it would be great news.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media

Palace fans will love to hear that chairman Steve Parish is trying to get the player to sign a new deal. His current contract expires in 2025.

With it expiring in just under two years, other clubs could either try to sign him for a cheaper amount than his value is or wait for him to be a possible free agent in 2025. Therefore it is massively important for the club to try and get these contract talks done.