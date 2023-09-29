David Ornstein shares latest on Tottenham search for new Director of Football

David Ornstein has shared what he’s heard about Tottenham Hotspur and their search for a new director of football.

The Athletic journalist, answering fan questions in a Q&A on the website, says he has been told that Spurs have a plan in place.

In addition, Tottenham are planning to make a “relatively low-key” appointment in the position.

Spurs have been operating without a director of football since Fabio Paratici resigned from the post in April.

His decision came following a FIFA ban from all footballing activities that was later reduced on appeal.

Tottenham have also created a chief football officer post, with Scott Munn finally taking the reins last week, as per The Athletic.

It had initially been hoped that Munn would start at Spurs on July 1, but that was delayed because of his prolonged exit from City Football Group.

‘Plan in place’

One of the first big tasks for Munn, essentially second in command to Daniel Levy, is to find a new director of football.

On The Athletic, Ornstein was asked by a fan: “Hi David, do you know anything regarding Spurs’ new DoF?

“Anyone in particular lined up? Feels like that search has been going on a long time now.”

Ornstein replied: “I’m told Spurs have a plan in place.

“I don’t have a name but the last I heard the appointment is expected to be relatively low-key – a bit like Postecoglou – rather than a huge name.

“The club will hope the new man fits in fairly seamlessly to the new structure being implemented by Daniel Levy and Scott Munn.”

Our view

Tottenham have come a very long way since May, when they ended the season without a permanent manager, a director of football, and European competition.

Now, Spurs have a superb manager in Ange Postecoglou, one of the first in a long time who seems to fit the club perfectly.

The Australian has brought in some great players and has brought the best out of the ones who were there already, including fringe players.

Tottenham are playing exciting football, are a lot more solid at the back, and are getting wins.

Now, for the final touches to the boardroom. Munn has finally arrived, and hopefully a good DoF will also come to N17 soon.