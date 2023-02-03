David Ornstein says Arsenal camp thinks Jorginho is 'fantastic' signing











David Ornstein has told The Athletic Football Podcast that the Arsenal camp reacted positively to the signing of Jorginho.

The Gunners landed the Italy international from Chelsea on transfer deadline day for a reported £12million fee.

Jorginho signed an 18-month contract at Arsenal, with an option to extend for a further year.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta and Edu had been looking for a new midfielder during the January transfer window.

With Mohamed Elneny recovering from a knee injury and Thomas Partey having an injury scare, Arsenal had to act.

Ornstein said there was “initial scepticism” around the camp as reports were doing the rounds.

Arsenal previously signed Willian and David Luiz from Chelsea, and they weren’t exactly a roaring success.

However, when news of his signing started to filter around the camp, the reaction was “really positive” among the players and staff.

“They certainly think this is a canny signing,” said Ornstein.

“There was an initial scepticism on the basis of his age which is a throwback to Arsenal signing others from Chelsea like Willian and David Luiz in a time where they were not so good.

“Arsenal liked Jorginho. Mikel Arteta was a part of the Man City hierarchy that tried to sign him from Napoli.

“Arsenal then tried to sign him a few years ago. We’ve seen him embracing Jorginho as he’s left the pitch in the past. We know he’s a high-level player.

“When the news started to filter through to the playing squad and staff it generated a really positive response because players and staff know quality players.

“The view was that he has a fantastic technical level and tactical level, and vast experience.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A good shout for Arsenal at this moment in time – TBR View

The initial scepticism was understandable. David Luiz and Willian joined when Arsenal were struggling and they became surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

Obviously things have changed since then. Arsenal are now doing much better than their West London rivals, and the Jorginho signing makes sense.

He is an experienced player who knows how to handle the pressure at the top of the table and in the cup knockouts.

With Arsenal boasting such a young squad, Jorginho is a much-needed addition to the squad and the dressing room.

Obviously it’s not just about his experience and leadership – he’s also a quality player who plays in a position that needed bolstering.