David Ornstein claims the 'end is nigh' for Antonio Conte and Tottenham











David Ornstein has been giving an update on the situation surrounding Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte delivered an explosive interview after seeing Spurs draw at Southampton yesterday. The Italian called out players and owners, in what was one of his biggest rants yet as a manager.

And speaking to NBC Sports today, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has said that the end is nigh for Conte and Tottenham.

“It was jaw-dropping. But I think what it underlines the most is that the end of Antonio Conte is night. It’s more a question of when rather than if he’s going to leave Tottenham,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“There is a scheduled day off at Tottenham today so it’s business as usual. And then comes the international break so there is a chance for Spurs to calm the situation and make a decision. Those comments were remarkable. But I’m not sure they were pointed so squarely at the owners as some have made out. A lot of what he said was true but it won’t have gone down well with the players and staff members of the club.

“It’s something Daniel Levy will need to consider carefully. Is Conte in breach of his contract by making those comments? Is he trying to get himself sacked? Does Daniel Levy want to pay him out to go for the remaining three months of his contract?”

TBR’s View: Conte is a manager asking for Spurs to sack him

As Ornstein says, it was truly jaw-dropping from Conte. Some of the comments were indeed correct but at the same time, as manager of the club, some of his other comments were astounding.

Conte is surely going to walk after this outburst. If Daniel Levy is unhappy, then he simply must pull the trigger here.

Tottenham’s players won’t want to be in training without some big explanation from Conte. And really, who can blame them.

It’s just never ever worked for Conte and Tottenham. And now is as good as a time as any for them to make the move and finally part ways with the fiery Italian manager.