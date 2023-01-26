David Ornstein says 55-year-old definitely won't be Everton's next manager now











Journalist David Ornstein says that Ralph Hasenhuttl will not take the Everton job after Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Ornstein gave Sky Sports News an update on his understanding of the situation at Goodison Park as they look to replace Lampard.

Marcelo Bielsa remains Farhad Moshiri’s first choice, despite the complexities of negotiating with the Argentine and the potential lack of uniformity across the club behind him.

Sean Dyche would be a completely different type of appointment, but behind those two names, 55-year-old Hasenhuttl has been mentioned.

Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ornstein says Hasenhuttl won’t take the Everton job

Ornstein said: “In terms of other options, we’ve seen Ralph Hasenhuttl mentioned.

“It’s been said to me that he won’t be going there and it’s very unlikely he would take it.”

Hasenhuttl has been out of work since his sacking by Southampton, where he did manage to build a young, high pressing team which maintained its Premier League status.

But there was more than one occasion before he eventually paid with his job that it looked precarious for Hasenhuttl and questions have been asked over his stubbornness and squad management.

Moshiri seems enamoured with Bielsa, but the former Leeds boss tends to need a pre-season to do his unconventional fitness and tactical work.

Also, Everton need a manager quickly to try and finalise some transfer business before Tuesday’s deadline, and Bielsa tends to take his time and make sure everything is perfect before joining a club.