West Ham United are reportedly closing in on yet another outstanding signing.

David Ornstein has reported that the Hammers are close to a breakthrough over Mohammed Kudus.

Writing in The Athletic, he says West Ham have made an official offer that Ajax are expected to accept.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Hammers have apparently bid €41million plus €3million in add-ons (£35million + £2.56million).

In addition, the deal that would include a 10 percent sell-on clause, added the report.

Furthermore, personal terms are in place for Kudus to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.

Our view

West Ham fans will no doubt be buzzing over this news. What a great signing Kudus will be if the Hammers get this over the line.

Amazing also how quickly things can change in a matter of weeks. Not long ago, West Ham hadn’t made a single summer signing.

Now, the Hammers have brought in Edson Alvarez, james Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, all very solid players.

Hopefully Kudus will join soon, and then there has been speculation involving Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as well.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

They’re all very exciting players, but Kudus’ signing, if they can get it over the line, would be absolutely huge.

Kudus is an outstanding talent who has been deemed ‘the total package‘ and ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘ with ‘incredible potential‘.

Hopefully things should progress fairly quickly now.