David O’Leary says Arsenal youngster could be ‘very, very special’ in the future

David O’Leary has suggested that Arsenal could have a very special talent in their ranks in William Saliba, claiming that the centre-back is a Rolls-Royce.

O’Leary was speaking to The Telegraph as he outlined how much the Gunners missed the Frenchman during the business end of last season.

William Saliba has been a fan favourite at Arsenal even since before he made his debut for the club. There were rafts of calls from supporters for the 22-year-old to get his opportunity some time before Mikel Arteta finally gave him a chance.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is almost remarkable to think now that Saliba had not made his debut before last season. He has completely lived up to expectations during his time in the first-team.

David O’Leary lauds William Saliba

Saliba has now established himself as one of the very best in the Premier League in his position. And he has now received the emphatic backing of club legend David O’Leary.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“He’s quick, calm, reads the game well. He’s good in the air and he’s strong. He’s a good passer of the ball and can step out. The big quality is that extra gear to get the ball. Where other defenders might be steaming across to kick it out of play, he’s able to get there in time to play it back to the keeper or another defender,” he told The Telegraph.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“I think we have a player who can be very, very special. There’s a good pairing with Gabriel but, to me, he’s the Rolls-Royce that we missed at the most important time last year. He can be up with our very best if he continues the way he is.”

Arsenal star already amongst the best

It is somewhat frightening to think that Saliba does not even turn 23 until March. Virgil van Dijk did not make his Premier League debut until he was 24. And he was 26 by the time Liverpool signed him.

And Ruben Dias is another who was not in the division until he was older than Saliba is now.

You have to say that Saliba is on a par with the best in the Premier League. And there is no reason that he cannot improve further.

His partnership with Gabriel is developing at a rapid rate. And like the rest of the Arsenal squad, the pair are still some way away from their peak.

Mikel Arteta will be wary of letting his players get carried away, particularly when they have made such a promising start to the season.

But there is no question that most Arsenal fans would completely agree with O’Leary’s assessment.