David Moyes sends message to West Ham fans after Newcastle thrashing
Newcastle thrashed West Ham 5-1 last night and Hammers manager David Moyes has sent a message to the fan base of the London side.
Despite Newcastle being in the top four and West Ham being in a relegation battle, Moyes’ side gave themselves a good showing in the first half as they were 2-1 down.
The second half was a complete capitulation as they conceded early on and then made some horrendous mistakes to produce a horrific scoreline.
The fan base understandably wasn’t happy with the scoreline. This led to some of them leaving the game early. Following the match Moyes was quizzed on this by Sky Sports.
Football Daily released his interview on Twitter. Within it, David Moyes sent a message to the West Ham fans. He said: “Sometimes when it’s not so good, that’s when you stand up and be a true supporter. You need everybody behind you”
Of course his comments make sense; however, they might not go down well with the Hammers faithful. The fans will understand they need to back the team. They are only four points from bottom of the league.
Despite this, they will also not be happy with poor performances and thrashings. Results like the one against the Magpies will make it hard to get the fans on Moyes’ side.
The fixtures don’t get easier for the Hammers. They face Fulham away, then Genk in the Europa Conference League, and then Arsenal at home.
