David Moyes now admits Tottenham have an absolutely ‘amazing’ player in their squad

West Ham United boss David Moyes has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and labelled him ‘the best’ centre-forward in the world.

The Hammers picked up a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Tuesday as the London rivals faced off in a pre-season friendly.

Kane started from the off in what was Ange Postecoglou’s first game in the dugout as Spurs boss, despite the question marks surrounding his future.

After a quiet first-half, the 29-year-old was replaced at half-time, with Postecoglou making wholesale changes at the break.

Spurs dominated for large periods of the game and were unfortunate to be on the end of a 3-2 defeat in Perth.

And Moyes has admitted that he feels Tottenham have a ‘very good side’, only made better by having the best striker in the world in their squad.

Moyes praises ‘amazing’ Kane

“I think Tottenham are a very good side,” Moyes told Football.London. “They have an amazing centre-forward, probably the best in the world.

“While you’ve got an amazing centre-forward, you’ve always got a chance of winning games. That’s before you even start talking about some of the others.”

It’s certainly no secret that Kane is up there with the best in the world in his position, which is why he’s attracting interest this summer.

The England captain has just a year left on his current deal at Spurs, with Bayern Munich keen to snap him up.

Of course, Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of their all-time top goalscorer and have already rebuffed bids from Bayern.

Tottenham put in a promising display against West Ham on Tuesday and it seems the players are already taking Postecoglou’s ideas on board.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kane will be part of the Aussie’s side next season, but you get the feeling he will score plenty of goals if he remains in North London.