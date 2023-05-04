David Moyes makes claim about Arsenal straight after West Ham lose to Manchester City











David Moyes claimed that Arsenal were ‘turned over’ by Manchester City last week, straight after West Ham suffered defeat at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Arsenal would have been backing their London rivals to pick up a surprise result at City last night and the Hammers put in a resilient performance.

Moyes’ men headed into the break at 0-0 and they frustrated the Premier League champions during the opening period.

But City found a way to break down a committed West Ham defence and picked up a 3-0 win in the end.

Of course, Arsenal are relying on other teams to swing the title race back in their favour after a difficult April.

And while West Ham could not do them a favour last night, Moyes did comment about Arsenal straight after the game.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Moyes makes claim about Arsenal

The West Ham boss spoke to the media after last night’s defeat and said he was happy with his side’s defending on the night.

Moyes then claimed that both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have already been ‘turned over’ at the Etihad Stadium recently.

“I wish he was praising our attacking play as well, but I couldn’t say that,” he said. “I’d say our defensive structure was really good today, but our attacking play when we got the ball had to be much better to cause them enough problems.

“We didn’t cause them enough, very, very minimal problems to be honest. But the other side of it, we tried to do as good of a job as we could.

“We’ve got to remember, Bayern Munich have been there and have been turned over. Arsenal have been here and been turned over, so I don’t think you can kid yourself and just turn up here and without any structure to what you do.

“I thought in the main, the players who were in tonight have done a really good job.” as quoted by Football.London.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Arsenal did struggle in Manchester as they suffered a 4-1 defeat last month.

City certainly seem to have the momentum now and they moved back to the top of the table with a win last night.

Arteta’s men will be relying on City to drop points from here on out, while they also face a tough trip to Newcastle themselves this weekend.

