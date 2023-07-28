David Moyes hails 18-year-old West Ham talent who’s ‘devastating’ on his day

West Ham United are gearing up for a huge season after ending the 2022-23 campaign on the highest of notes.

For much of the season, the Hammers were struggling in the Premier League, and relegation looked a real possibility.

However, West Ham not only managed to stay up, but they went on to win the Europa Conference League.

This term, the Hammers will hope to kick on, although they need to do so without the talismanic Declan Rice.

Nonetheless, another top talent has come through from the academy, and he could well be the next Hammers star.

Divin Mubama was in and around the first team last term after proving he’s already way too good for youth football.

The 18-year-old made his West Ham debut last season and clocked up six appearances, one goal and one assist.

In April 2023, the Daily Mail reported that 36 scouts were watching the 6-1 FA Youth Cup semi-final clash between West Ham and Southampton.

Mubama went on to shine, scoring a ‘devastating’ hat-trick for the claret and blue outfit.

‘He’s doing as well as anybody’

Now, Mubama is staking a claim for David Moyes to keep him in the first team permanently.

In pre-season, he has registered three goals in four games, suggesting he’s ready for the step up to the seniors.

Moyes, speaking to Sky Sports, says he and his coaches like Mubama a lot, and plan to give him more game time.

“I think he could (be useful), yeah,” said the Hammers boss.

“He’s a young centre-forward and it’s a very hard role to play, being a young player, for many different reasons.

“But we like him a lot.

“We hope that we can continue to develop him. We’ll get him minutes and get him playing as often as we can.

“At the minute, he’s doing as well as anybody, so why not?”

At the same time, Moyes was eager to temper expectations and not put too much pressure on Mubama.

“This is the time of the season where it’s a bit easier,” he continued. “The pressure isn’t on.

“The games have got no great meaning to them in pre-season, except you’re getting yourself ready and fit.”

Our view

Credit to Moyes for not only praising Mubama, but also to alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders.

With Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio being linked with a move away, some might think that Mubama should lead the line next season.

However, this could be counter-productive. Mubama certainly deserves to be in the first team, but he shouldn’t be handed the burden of being the main goalscorer.

Anyway, the likelihood is that he’ll get the odd game to begin with, while more experienced players lead the line from the off.

As he continues to develop, then he’ll surely get more and more game time, but it needs to be a slow process.

In the meantime, West Ham will no doubt look to bolster their attacking ranks, particularly if some of their forwards leave.