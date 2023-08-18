David Moyes could make West Ham decision over ‘brilliant’ midfielder by the end of next week

West Ham United will decide by next week whether they want to sign one attacking midfielder this summer transfer window.

According to The Independent, West Ham manager David Moyes has given Jesse Lingard ‘another week’ to fight for a short-term contract at the club.

The player, who was on loan at West Ham in the past, is currently available as a free agent and West Ham are looking to bolster their attack.

The manager, via the report said: “He’s in training to see if we can get him back fit and get him in decent condition. He’ll be back here next week as well. There’s no news on that as far as short-term deals or anything else.”

Jesse Lingard could get short-term deal at West Ham

When Lingard was on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, he shone for the Irons over the short period he was there.

The Englishman played 16 times, and in these games, he managed nine goals and five assists. This was a great tally.

Last season however, the player ended up at Nottingham Forest. At the club, he struggled as he played 20 games but only managed two goals and two assists.

The attacking midfielder has had ‘brilliant‘ moments over the years for all the clubs that he has played at in England.

With Lingard now 30, the deal would need to favour the Hammers more than the player in terms of money.

He would be a decent squad player and add some more depth, so if the deal if beneficial for the club then it seems like a good signing.