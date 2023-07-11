David Moyes believes £17m target West Ham could sign when Rice leaves is ‘perfectly suited’ for the PL

The latest reports suggest that West Ham are hoping that they can make a move for defender Luis Felipe during the summer.

According to The Mirror, David Moyes is hoping to move quickly to replace Declan Rice this summer, whilst also upgrading his team.

This has led the West Ham manager to want a deal to be sealed for Luis Felipe. The report says that the 26 year-old is apparently expected to cost around £17million.

It is a big summer for the club, and Moyes believes the defender is ‘perfectly suited’ for the speed of the Premier League.

Photo by Jose Luis Contreras/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Ham want Luis Felipe

It is really interesting to see that Moyes apparently sees the defender as an ideal person to come in and help replace some of the qualities Rice has.

The 26 year-old currently plays for Real Betis in La Liga, but he has won three cups in Italy with Serie A side Lazio over the years.

If Moyes is a big fan of the defender then the owners at the club should try to quickly wrap up this deal if possible. The manager led the club to win the Europa Conference League last season and deserves some backing.

It is a weird situation at the club as Moyes only has one year left on his contract. It is still unknown whether he will be offered another deal.

Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

West Ham will be an interesting watch next season. They struggled in the Premier League due to their European matches so definitely need some better strength in depth.

Moyes deserves to be backed this summer to see if he can propel the Hammers further up the Premier League table next season.