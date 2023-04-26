David Moyes admits Arsenal target Declan Rice could leave West Ham











West Ham manager David Moyes has stated that the club need to consider the possibility that captain Declan Rice could leave in the summer.

The midfielder is a vital asset to the Hammers and this has not gone unrecognised. He has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The English international has a contract at West Ham that expires in June 2024. Due to this, West Ham run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Rice has been at the club the whole of his professional career and no doubt West Ham fans would be very sad to see him leave.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

David Moyes believes Declan Rice could leave West Ham

Moyes was speaking about his side ahead of their match against Liverpool in the Premier League. When asked if the club are planning with and without Rice next season. Moyes admitted, via the Standard: “Yeah, obviously he is such an important player. He would be missed by any club, so any club who didn’t have him would miss him and we certainly would miss him, partly because he is a big part.

“But my hope somewhere is that Dec thinks this is the best place for him to be and if somebody doesn’t come up with the right amount of money, it will continue to be the place he is as well.”

The 24 year old will believe he has the potential to be in a squad battling for titles and due to this, he could easily leave this summer.

This is the last window where West Ham could manage to get a huge fee for the player. This would help them be able to afford a quality replacement.

Despite Moyes revealing that the stance from the club is clear, the fact that he has made the admission that they are planning for life without him emphasises that they aren’t confident he will stay.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

