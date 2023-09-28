David James thinks £30m Arsenal player will be really annoyed after what’s happened lately

David James believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be ‘frustrated’ after losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

James has been speaking to Sky Sports News and discussed Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation.

Ramsdale started in the League Cup last night as Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win at Brentford.

But the 25-year-old has lost his place as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper for the time being, with David Raya taking his place.

Raya started in the North London Derby over the weekend while he also got the nod for the Gunners’ return to the Champions League just days before.

And former Liverpool goalkeeper David James feels Ramsdale will be annoyed by the situation.

James on Ramsdale

Speaking to Sky Sports, James shared what he noticed about Ramsdale during last night’s League Cup clash.

“I did notice on the weekend Aaron Ramsdale giving applause to David Raya for pulling out an outstanding save,” he said. “But there was a lot of frustration for me [when he lost the number one spot at Liverpool] and I’m sure there’s a lot of frustration for Ramsdale.

“Interestingly, the reaction after he made the save last night was quite telling because there was a little fit bump to himself. Yes, it was a fantastic save but that is a kind of affirmation that he’s still a capable goalkeeper, which of course he is.

“There was an incident for one of the goals for Arsenal where David Raya was coming advanced in front of his near post and leaving the whole goal exposed [against Tottenham].

“I just think these are things that if I’m Aaron Ramsdale, I’m looking to make sure that when I get my chance back in the Premier League I hold it.

“The only issue here is that Mikel Arteta has said publicly that he’s thought about making substitutions with the goalkeeper. Therefore, there is a very distinct possibility this is just going to be a rotation throughout the season.”

Ramsdale will undoubtedly be disappointed to have lost his place in Arteta’s side after barely putting a foot wrong.

The £30 million man starred for Arsenal last season and the move to bring Raya did come as a surprise.

Nevertheless, the Englishman seems to be ready to fight for his place at Arsenal and healthy competition in the squad should be a good thing for Arteta.