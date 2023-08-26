David James says £45m midfielder would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool now

David James believes Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool this summer.

James has been speaking to GGRecon about Liverpool’s search for another midfield addition.

The Reds have already snapped up three midfielders this summer after bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool are still in the market to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield further though, after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool have asked about the possibility if signing Kalvin Phillips for City this season.

And David James believes the 27-year-old would be a solid addition to Liverpool’s squad.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Speaking to GGRecon, James discussed the possibility of Liverpool signing Phillips this summer.

“I believe Kalvin Phillips is a terrific player,” the former Liverpool man said.

“Initially, the idea of Declan Rice going to Manchester City made perfect sense when you consider how well he and Kalvin play together for England, but obviously that didn’t come to fruition.

“There’s absolutely no reason why Kalvin Phillips wouldn’t fit into that Liverpool side.

“I’m not greatly concerned by his injury record because I seemed to remember him being on the bench most of the time for Manchester City last season. There’s no reason to be worried by his lack of gametime either as that suggests that these players are doing nothing when they’re not playing.

“I can assure you that all players are still as fit as needed and Manchester City have started off flying this season despite only having three pre-season games, so I don’t believe Kalvin will need a lot of time to adjust if he was to make the move to Liverpool.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Phillips struggled at City last season as he battled issues with his fitness and form.

The England midfielder made the £45 million switch to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United last summer, but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t worked out so far.

The former Leeds man has proven himself to be a top midfielder in the Premier League and impressed for England at the Euros in 2021.

But whether City would be open to doing business with Liverpool remains to be seen as the two clubs have shared a fierce rivalry over the past few years.