Tottenham need to get to work on finding their Harry Kane replacement.

The England captain has left Spurs, and he leaves behind a massive void in the Tottenham squad.

Spurs need a striker, and one player who has consistently been linked is Gent’s Gift Orban.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Orban is a player Tottenham have looked at for a little while and their current pursuit of the striker is led by the player’s underlying data.

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Orban a data dream

Gold spoke about the Gent forward.

“Maybe you look at younger players, give Richarlison the chance, and then supplement him with Gift Orban who is a very talented player. Spurs have looked at him for a while, data-led, he makes a lot of sense as well,” Gold said.

Be careful

It’s all well and good going signing a player with incredible stats, but Tottenham need to be careful here.

It goes without saying, the Belgian League is nowhere near the standard of the Premier League.

Look at the players who’ve won the Pro League Golden Boot in recent years. Diomerci Mbokani – flopped at Norwich and Hull, Paul Onuachu – flopped at Southampton and Deniz Undav – flopped at Brighton.

The Belgian League can be a really deceptive league in terms of signing strikers from that division, and while Orban does look a cut above in that league, there is absolutely no guranteee that he would be able to do it on the big stage.

This would be a real gamble if Tottenham were to sign the youngster.