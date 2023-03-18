Liverpool rocked by Darwin Nunez injury ahead of international break











Liverpool don’t have a game this weekend as the international break looms but there’s already some bad news for Reds fans.

After crashing out of the Champions League in midweek, the Reds now face an uphill task to make it into the top four in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s inconsistent form is costing them, while their big players haven’t been able to show their class on a regular enough basis as yet. All in all, it’s been a bit of a nightmare season for Jurgen Klopp.

And things could be about to get much worse with news of an injury to Darwin Nunez.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Withdrawal

The Evening Standard reports this morning how Darwin Nunez has now pulled out of the latest Uruguay squad with his injury.

Building on a statement released by Liverpool themselves, it’s suggested Nunez is carrying an injury which will require treatment back at the Reds’ base.

Worryingly for Liverpool fans, there is no mention of what the issue is. In theory, that could mean that things might be looking serious and that Nunez may miss an period of time.

Of course, the other side here is that Liverpool simply don’t want to risk Nunez going away. And if they feel they can get him right themselves, then that might allay fans’ fears.

TBR’s View: Liverpool cannot afford Darwin Nunez injury

Reds fans and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this more precautionary than anything. Nunez has been excellent at times this season for Liverpool, despite his inconsistencies and rawness.

Nunez is now considered a key player in the Liverpool frontline. His movement, pace, and power has been a problem for defenders all season really.

If Nunez was to miss the run-in, then it’s a huge blow for the Reds. He is key to their top four push, and if he’s ruled out, it would just about sum up their season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images