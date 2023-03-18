Liverpool rocked by Darwin Nunez injury ahead of international break
Liverpool don’t have a game this weekend as the international break looms but there’s already some bad news for Reds fans.
After crashing out of the Champions League in midweek, the Reds now face an uphill task to make it into the top four in the Premier League.
Liverpool’s inconsistent form is costing them, while their big players haven’t been able to show their class on a regular enough basis as yet. All in all, it’s been a bit of a nightmare season for Jurgen Klopp.
And things could be about to get much worse with news of an injury to Darwin Nunez.
Withdrawal
The Evening Standard reports this morning how Darwin Nunez has now pulled out of the latest Uruguay squad with his injury.
Building on a statement released by Liverpool themselves, it’s suggested Nunez is carrying an injury which will require treatment back at the Reds’ base.
Worryingly for Liverpool fans, there is no mention of what the issue is. In theory, that could mean that things might be looking serious and that Nunez may miss an period of time.
Of course, the other side here is that Liverpool simply don’t want to risk Nunez going away. And if they feel they can get him right themselves, then that might allay fans’ fears.
TBR’s View: Liverpool cannot afford Darwin Nunez injury
Reds fans and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this more precautionary than anything. Nunez has been excellent at times this season for Liverpool, despite his inconsistencies and rawness.
Nunez is now considered a key player in the Liverpool frontline. His movement, pace, and power has been a problem for defenders all season really.
If Nunez was to miss the run-in, then it’s a huge blow for the Reds. He is key to their top four push, and if he’s ruled out, it would just about sum up their season.
You may also like…
- Report: Midfielder has changed his agent, Liverpool think they’ll be signing him and he’s ‘likely’ to leave
- Liverpool now want a midfielder Jurgen Klopp has described as being ‘like a Formula One car’
- Report: Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Jorge Mendes’ £50m client
- Report: ‘Super’ player is set to be sold this summer and Liverpool are confident of signing him