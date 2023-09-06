Darwin Nunez now has perfect chance to shut Tim Sherwood up after what he said about Liverpool star – TBR View

Liverpool head into the international break on the back of a great start to the Premier League season.

The Reds currently sit third in the table on 10 points following three wins and one draw.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

In addition, Reds ace Darwin Nunez has begun the season brightly, with two goals and an assist to his name.

The 24-year-old scored a brace to help Liverpool come from behind to beat the Magpies in August.

Nunez then provided an assist in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Villa at Anfield, and could’ve easily scored.

The Uruguay international also hit the woodwork twice and also volleyed wide from close range.

Liverpool ace on the right track

Nunez seems to have found his feet after a tricky maiden season at Liverpool.

He’s now on international duty for Uruguay’s double-header against Chile and Ecuador later this month.

Nunez will be eager to continue on his impressive run of form for his nation and then when he returns to Merseyside.

The coming weeks and months will provide a great opportunity for the former Benfica ace to respond to what pundit Tim Sherwood recently said about him.

He said on Optus Sport last weekend: “This boy is never going to be prolific but he’s going to be good enough to score you goals.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

In his last season at Benfica, Nunez registered 26 goals and four assists from 28 Primeira Liga outings, and 34 goals from 41 in all competitions.

This suggests he does sort of know where the back of the net is.

Obviously Nunez has needed a bit of time to get used to Liverpool and the Premier League, but he’s on the right track.

Therefore, this coming season will give him the perfect chance to answer his critics. Let’s hope he keeps up the good work and starts racking up the goals.