Darwin Nunez drops return hint ahead of Liverpool v Wolves clash











Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has taken to social media with a hint suggesting he could be back against Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Reds star missed the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend due to a shoulder injury he suffered against Newcastle.

Nunez played in Liverpool’s 5-2 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after a pain-killing injection.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, Jurgen Klopp explained at Selhurst Park that the summer signing “couldn’t move the arm at all” the next day.

It was unclear just how long Nunez would be out of action.

Now, the £140,000-a-week (Salarysport) ace has suggested his return could be at Anfield against the Molineux side.

Nunez took to Twitter with a video clip featuring images of him and information about Wednesday’s game.

The caption was just one emoji – an arrow above the word ‘soon’.

‘Looked absolutely okay yesterday’

In addition, Klopp had good news to share about Nunez on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Premier League meeting with Wolves at Anfield, the Reds boss said the 23-year-old trained well a day earlier.

Ibrahima Konate, who has been out since late January due to a muscle injury, is also back in full training.

However, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez remain on the sidelines.

“Let’s start with the not so positive: Thiago not [available], he is in rehab,” Klopp said, as per the Liverpool website.

“Luis I saw now, I watched half an hour of the rehab session.

“[He was] out on the pitch individually, shooting, moving, all looks really good.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“But he was not in team training yet so that’s probably the decisive information.

“Joe Gomez is out with a muscle problem.

“Ibou trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well and now we have to see.

“Ibou had no issues since he was injured, we just wanted to give him more training time before we include him again, and that should be now fine.

“Darwin, we have to see. It’s a shoulder, it looked absolutely okay yesterday but I don’t know before some people will tell me how he reacted to yesterday.”