Darren Lewis praises Daniel Levy for keeping Son Heung-min at Tottenham











Mirror journalist Darren Lewis has praised Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy for his part in convincing Son Heung-Min to stay at the club.

The South Korean winger has no doubt cemented his way into Spurs folklore over the years. He also recently managed to score 100 Premier League goals.

The 30-year-old has been at the North London Side since 2015 and he has has made over 360 appearances for the club.

Daniel Levy has dealt with a lot of criticism from the Spurs fan base as they go through their current trophy drought, but Darren Lewis believes he should be praised for how he kept Son at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Darren Lewis praises Daniel Levy for keeping Son at Spurs

Darren Lewis was recently speaking on the Kelly & Wrighty Show which is made by Premier League Productions. Whilst talking on it, the topic of Son at Spurs came up. Lewis said: “When he first arrived, he hated it in the Premier League and he wanted to go home.

“Daniel Levy did a superb job persuading him to stay, told him he was going to be really good here. He started to improve, his English over the second season improved. He has been exceptional for the club.”

As you can see this is high praise from Lewis. Son has been an incredible player for the club. The fact that Levy convinced him to stay is huge as he has helped Spurs so much.

Levy should definitely be commended for how he dealt with the Son situation. He has made some mistakes along the way but Son is a Spurs favourite. Without him, the club would definitely have done a lot worse than they have done.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all