Darren Bent tears into 'embarrassing' Tottenham player after draw











The reaction of Harry Kane after the clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure during Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Everton was embarrassing.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent as he reflected on the incident which saw the Everton midfielder sent off in the 1-1 draw.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The flashpoint came in the second-half when Harry Kane was penalised for a foul on Demarai Gray. Despite the whistle going, Kane attempted to play on. And that clearly annoyed Doucoure.

The pair got involved in a clash which culminated in the Everton midfielder putting his hand into the Spurs star’s face. It was a stupid thing to do from the Mali international. However, much of the talk since the incident has focused on Kane’s reaction.

The 29-year-old fell to the ground in dramatic fashion. And it was absolutely no surprise that Doucoure was shown a straight red card.

Darren Bent criticises Harry Kane after Tottenham draw

Clearly, Everton have had few complaints about the decision. However, Kane has been criticised for making sure that Doucoure was dismissed with some theatrics.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He certainly made the most of the contact. And while Darren Bent could not defend Doucoure, he suggested that he was not impressed by Kane’s antics.

“Doucoure is the idiot in this discussion because the moment he raises his hands and puts it on someone’s face, you’re going to get sent off regardless. But Kane himself, going down like that, it is embarrassing. I get it,” he told talkSPORT.

“It is embarrassing, because you don’t need to go down that way. Even if he doesn’t go down and holds his face, it’s still a red card. But the way he dropped to the floor, honestly, the way he went down, it looked like someone went whack!

“Yes, it’s a red card. But Kane’s made the most of it.”

Criticism of Spurs star just seems bizarre

Obviously, a number of pundits have criticised Kane. But it is really hard to understand where they are coming from – unless they are going to criticise a number of players every single weekend.

Perhaps Kane is being held to a higher standard because of his quality and the fact that he is the England captain.

But it is just bizarre to suggest that the striker did anything that almost any other player would not have done. Ultimately, if Kane stays on his feet, Doucoure could well have stayed on the pitch for a clear red card offence.

Kane’s actions may have been embarrassing. But unfortunately, it happens so often that had Kane stayed on his feet, Doucoure may not have been given the red card he deserved.