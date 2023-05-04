Darren Bent suggests whether West Ham United would sign Cristiano Ronaldo right now











Darren Bent has suggested that West Ham United would take the opportunity to sign former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo right now.

West Ham are facing a battle to remain in the Premier League beyond the end of the season after an underwhelming campaign.

It seems likely that the club will part ways with David Moyes over the summer as a result, after they backed the Scotsman over the past two transfer windows.

The Hammers’ options up-front have struggled throughout the season, with the likes of Michail Antonio and summer signing Gianluca Scamacca failing to find the back of the net regularly.

And Darren Bent has suggested that West Ham would take Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours that he wants to leave Al-Nassr, just months after making the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images

Bent says West Ham would sign Ronaldo

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent suggested that Ronaldo would still have plenty of options should he decide to return to England.

The former Tottenham striker was asked if the 38-year-old’s story in the Premier League is ‘done’.

But Bent responded: “No, I think he could still score goals.”

“I think there would be some who would still take him,” he added. “So West Ham wouldn’t take him? Do you know what I mean?”

Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Ronaldo left Manchester United back in November after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese star was struggling for game time under Erik ten Hag and he certainly didn’t hold back with his comments on the Dutchman.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has proven he can still score goals at the highest level. But it seems highly unlikely that he will return to the Premier League.

It would be a surprise if any of the top clubs in England took a gamble on him and in terms of his chances at landing at West Ham, it’s difficult to see the Hammers being able to meet his financial demands.

Show all