Darren Bent says what Arteta said about 23-year-old Arsenal player was crazy

Darren Bent has admitted that he cannot understand why Emile Smith Rowe is not playing more for Arsenal, suggesting that he found what Mikel Arteta recently said about the youngster ‘crazy’.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after the 23-year-old made his first start for Arsenal in well over a year on Wednesday, as he featured in the Carabao Cup win at Brentford.

The way Mikel Arteta has used Emile Smith Rowe, particularly this season, has left a lot of Arsenal fans baffled. The attacking midfielder has barely been used in the Premier League.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Instead, the likes of Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira have featured so much more. In fairness, Vieira has been able to make something of an impact. Havertz however, has so far proved to be a really disappointing signing.

Smith Rowe got his chance against the Bees. But it seems that he has got work to do before he is back playing regularly in the Arsenal team.

Darren Bent implores Arteta to now use Emile Smith Rowe more

Mikel Arteta suggested – in comments reported by the Daily Mail – that Smith Rowe needs to prove what he can do when he gets a chance.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And those comments have not gone down well at all with Darren Bent. Bent insisted that Smith Rowe has nothing more to prove – and Arteta would be wise to give him a lot more opportunities.

“I don’t get it. And Arteta came out with something the other day I thought, it actually quite annoyed me when he said that it’s up to Emile Smith Rowe to prove that he can play at this level. What? It’s almost like Arteta’s got a bit of short memory,” he told talkSPORT.

“Listen, I love Arteta as a manager. But it’s back to the 21/22 season I think it was, where his job was on the line. He was struggling a little bit, Arteta. And who were the two who carried him through? Saka and Smith Rowe. They got 10 Premier League goals that season.

“Then the following season he had a few injuries. And he’s been injury hit ever since, but to say to see if he can play at this level, that’s crazy. For me, if you’re asking me who I’d rather play: Kai Havertz or Emile Smith Rowe – Emile Smith Rowe every single day of the week.”

Havertz deal piling the pressure on Gunners boss

You do have to wonder whether Arteta is feeling the pressure from the Havertz deal. Arsenal spent big to bring the Germany international to the Emirates in the summer. And the early signs are suggesting that that deal is proving to be a rare mistake from him and Edu.

Smith Rowe has struggled with injury. But there is surely no question that Arsenal would rather see him given a chance.

Havertz has 29 goal contributions in 97 Premier League games during his career having often played as a striker. Meanwhile, Smith Rowe is at 20 goal contributions in 68 games in the same competition.

And it does feel as though it may do Havertz a favour to take him out of the firing line.

Certainly, you do have to wonder what Arteta expects Smith Rowe to prove when he is an unused substitute for the first five league games of the season before only coming on in stoppage-time against Tottenham.