Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that Mikel Arteta has been extraordinary during his time as Arsenal boss, and suggested that winning the Premier League title would make him one of the best managers in the world.

It is remarkable to think about what Arteta has been through during his time at the Emirates. He took over a team which looked a long way off being anything like a force at the end of Unai Emery’s tenure.

Of course, there was immediate success with the Gunners winning the FA Cup. But then it seemed that they had taken several steps backwards. And there were plenty of times where it seemed that there was absolutely no chance that the Arsenal hierarchy would stick by him.

But they did. And that faith is being rewarded in some style this season. Arsenal turned a corner last term. But few could have imagined just what would happen during this campaign.

Arsenal are now in pole position to win the Premier League title. And with that, Arteta could be on the verge of making history with the Gunners.

Bent amazed by what Arteta has done at Arsenal

Should Arsenal go on and win the title, Arteta would become the first manager to win the Premier League in his first job in management.

That has led to a debate over whether Arteta is now the best manager in the world. Bent does not believe that he is there just yet. However, he will take a giant step towards that crown should the Gunners beat Manchester City to the line.

“I don’t think he’s the best in the world, but what he’s doing this season with Arsenal is extraordinary. When you look at the start of last season when they were rock bottom after three games, everyone, including Piers Morgan by the way, were saying: ‘he’s not the right man, he doesn’t believe in this project, what project, how can he leave Aubameyang out, a proven goalscorer, it’s a sackable offence if Arsenal don’t get top-four and Aubameyang doesn’t play’,” he told talkSPORT.

“All that was being said. But then you fast forward to this season. Clearly, every decision he has had to make up until this point has been the right one, whether that be getting rid of Ozil when he did, getting rid of Aubameyang, Guendouzi, people forget about Guendouzi, his little shenanigans that were going on. He’s had to deal with all of that.

“He’s had to put his trust and his faith in some of these younger players, even £50 million for Ben White, people were like: ‘what?’ All of a sudden, what a signing that looks like. The job he’s done at Arsenal has been phenomenal. And if he was to win the Premier League with Arsenal this season, that puts him right up there with some of the best in the world.”

Gunners hierarchy vindicated for faith in boss

The Arsenal board does deserve credit for sticking by Arteta and seeing something that almost no-one was seeing. They have definitely made big mistakes since taking over. But they have definitely backed Edu and Arteta in recent years.

And this season could set the stage for an amazing few years for Arsenal – whatever happens in the final weeks of the campaign.