Darren Bent says Tottenham have a £17m talent who ‘plays really well’

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been praised by Darren Bent on talkSPORT.

The pundit, speaking on the radio station, has said the Spurs summer signing “plays really well”.

Tottenham signed Vicario this summer for a reported £17million amid Hugo Lloris’ uncertain future.

The Frenchman declared his intention to leave Spurs and, as such, the Lilywhites found a replacement.

Vicario arrived to a somewhat mixed reaction at Tottenham, with some Spurs fans wondering why they didn’t just go for David Raya instead.

However, the 27-year-old has turned out to be an outstanding signing, helping Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table.

He has kept three clean sheets in the league, has made some great saves, looks confident in between the sticks and is comfortable with both feet.

Bent, speaking about Tottenham on talkSPORT, praised Ange Postecoglou, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven before moving on to Vicario.

He’s gone in there and he’s completely changed it around,” said Bent.

“I think Madison looks great. Van de Ven, we spoke about him yesterday, he looks good. Vicario, the goalkeeper, plays really well.”

Our view

Tottenham had to get their goalkeeper signing spot on this summer, with Lloris declaring his intention to leave the club.

Not only have they done just that, but they’ve also done so for a bargain price. Credit to Spurs for scouting Vicario and moving for him.

While it’s a shame that Lloris is now in limbo at Tottenham, the fact of the matter is, Spurs aren’t missing him at all. That’s how well Vicario is doing.