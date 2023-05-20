Darren Bent says Newcastle should sign £60m Arsenal target; he's 'the best'











Darren Bent has urged Newcastle United to move for Arsenal target Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window.

The talkSPORT pundit and Gunners boyhood fan reckons the Magpies could do with the Portugal star in their ranks.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Cancelo in the last few days amid links with Kieran Tierney and Newcastle.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The likelihood is that the Manchester City ace could be a replacement for Tierney.

Nevertheless, Bent reckons the Magpies should go for the Portuguese ace anyway.

“One that’s quite surprising, right,” Bent said on talkSPORT, via their Twitter feed.

“I know Dan Burn hasn’t done badly at left-back, but by trade he’s a right-back.

“Joao Cancelo. He’s obviously a left-back, it looks like Manchester City are going to let him go.

“I think Arsenal have been talking to him, because (Kieran) Tierney could be going to Newcastle. That’s another one.

“But I think Joao Cancelo, listen, he’s top drawer. The best full-back, left-back, in the country.

“Just fell out with Pep, so he’s another one.”

Man City better off selling Cancelo to Newcastle than Arsenal – our view

This would obviously be a great move for Newcastle and potentially also a good option for City.

The Citizens sold Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal last season, and it nearly backfired on them.

Mikel Arteta’s charges topped the table for most of the campaign, and City have really been made to sweat.

Indeed, the title is still not mathematically in the Citizens’ hands, and there are only two games left of the season.

With that in mind, City will surely not want to sell the £60million man to a club that is now a direct title rival.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now, Newcastle could very well challenge for the title next season.

However, the Magpies’ strength in depth, like in Arsenal’s case, would need a few more windows to really sort out.

Arsenal are getting there. Maybe the summer one is all they need. Newcastle may need another two or three.

As we’ve seen this season, strength in depth is what helps a club win the marathon that is the league.

In addition, Newcastle could certainly afford Cancelo, so they’d probably be a better option for City to sell to than Arsenal.