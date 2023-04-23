Darren Bent says Mo Salah is doing something at Liverpool that nobody is noticing











Darren Bent has been singing the praises of Liverpool forward Mo Salah and suggested that the Egyptian is being disprespected this season.

Salah once again scored this weekend to edge towards yet another 30-goal season. The Liverpool star helped the Reds past Nottingham Forest and seems to be hitting some nice form at the right time.

However, looking from afar, certain pundits and supporters have spoken about Salah this season like he hasn’t quite been at it.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

But Bent, speaking for Premier League Productions, claims that Salah is just being overlooked and that the likes of Marcus Rashford are being praised while Salah is ignored.

“That’s the standard he’s set for himself. Since he’s come back to the Premier League with Liverpool, his numbers have been extraordinary,” Bent said.

“People will probably look at Salah this season and think ‘he’s not been at his best’, but you look at the amount of goals most strikers in the country would snap your hand off. We’re lauding Rashford, and he’s on 27, exact same as Salah!”

Salah has been a consistent beacon of light for Liverpool ever since he signed for £34m back 2017. Any top four hopes Liverpool still have rely on a fully firing Mo Salah.

TBR’s View: Salah still one of the best around

It’s quite astonishing really that you can look at Salah and suggest he has had a poor season. He has been excellent again and as Bent hints at, it’s only because he’s set such standards that people doubt him.

To get nearly 30 goals with games to spare is quite the achievement. He has done this yearly as well, and so it’s no surprise he is at it again really.

Salah, like Sadio Mane, will be so hard to replace when he leaves Liverpool down the line.