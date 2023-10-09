Darren Bent says Mikel Arteta simply has to start £45m Arsenal player from now on

Darrent Bent has now called for Mikel Arteta to start Thomas Partey in all Arsenal games when fit following the win against Manchester City.

Bent took to X after the game to declare that Partey is crucial for Arsenal and is part of their best eleven.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The pundit also named Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as part of his ideal midfield trio.

Bent said: “Massive result. If they’re fit, I only want to see Rice, Party and Odegaard in midfield.

“That is Arsenal’s best three, and one of the best in the league.”

And given his impact last night, you’d expect few Arsenal fans would disagree.

Whilst the side have missed the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Partey’s absence can’t be understated.

Despite signing Rice in the summer, Arsenal still rely on Partey’s attributes in midfield, and it was a surprise that he didn’t start yesterday.

Instead, Jorginho did a stellar job in a pragmatic game plan deployed by the Arsenal boss.

But Bent wasn’t alone in noticing the impact Partey had for Arsenal when he was introduced.

Bent says Partey is still crucial for Arsenal

Of course, part of the challenge for Arteta when club football returns will be managing his squad.

The Arsenal boss now has 15 players or so that expect to be starting every game.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fortunately the calendar is still a busy one with The Gunners active in all competitions.

But as Bent says, it would be a huge surprise if Partey wasn’t considered to be in Arsenal’s strongest team.

Arteta is likely to mix and match his team in the coming period much akin to a Pep Guardiola City side.

And there’s unlikely to be a perceived best XI that starts almost every game.

But Arsenal fans will probably think that £45m Partey’s name will be on the team sheet when crunch games come.