Darren Bent says he’d rather 60-year-old become the next Arsenal boss over Gareth Southgate

Darren Bent has suggested that he would rather have Steve Clarke take over from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal than Gareth Southgate when asked about the respective jobs the two international bosses have done.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he lauded the Scotland coach for doing better than he ever expected after the nation booked their spot at Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke deserves enormous credit for what he has done with the Scots. He previously led the nation to their first major tournament since 1998 when they qualified for Euro 2020.

They struggled in the tournament itself. But they will now get an opportunity to give a better account of themselves next summer, with Spain’s win over Norway at the weekend seeing Scotland qualify automatically.

Darren Bent would rather have Steve Clarke at Arsenal over Gareth Southgate

England will surely join them in the tournament. But obviously, the expectations are a lot higher for the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate has taken England to a World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020. Nevertheless, it is fair to say that he has never quite been able to win over all of the England fans.

With that, Darren Bent has suggested that he would rather have Clarke take over from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal if given the choice.

“I like what Steve Clarke’s done because I just didn’t expect it. And he’s managed to get Scotland to two Euro’s in a row. And I think he’s done a great job, a cracking job. Whereas Gareth Southgate, with the squad that he’s got, I would’ve expected them to win something by now,” he told talkSPORT.

“Steve Clarke,” he replied when asked who he would rather have at Arsenal.

Scotland boss certainly has the edge at club level

It would be interesting to know what Arsenal fans would make of such a choice. Southgate is the higher-profile name. And he now has experience of working with a number of superstar players.

However, Clarke has definitely had the better managerial career at club level. Southgate was disappointing at Middlesbrough. And he has not managed a club side in 14 years.

Clarke meanwhile, earned the chance to take the Scotland job after doing a superb job with Kilmarnock.

In truth however, you would imagine that most Arsenal fans will be hoping that the Gunners have something more exciting lined up when the time comes to replace Arteta.