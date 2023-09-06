Darren Bent says Arsenal now wouldn’t even accept £150m for one player

Darren Bent believes that Arsenal would reject a £150 million bid for Bukayo Saka, when asked how they would respond if Liverpool targeted the England international as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as speculation continues to rumble on concerning the future of Mohamed Salah with the transfer window still open in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by 90min, Liverpool have rejected a verbal bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

But clearly, Reds fans know better than most that ruling anything out in the window is foolish. And while Saudi clubs can still sign players, it is not out of the question that further bids for Salah are on their way imminently.

A scenario was put to Bent that Liverpool may want Bukayo Saka if Salah leaves Anfield. And he was asked whether Arsenal would accept a £150 million bid for the 22-year-old.

Bent thinks Arsenal wouldn’t accept £150m for Saka

“No, Arsenal just wouldn’t sell him,” he told talkSPORT. “Every player on the planet’s up for sale. Arsenal would say no [to £150 million].

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“What would that say to the Arsenal fanbase if they could get Saka for £150 million? Arsenal’s best player. Every player’s got a price on their head of course, but £150 million, I can’t see Arsenal wanting to sell, because who do you replace him with?”

Arsenal fans will definitely argue that Saka should command a higher fee than Salah. Obviously, Salah has achieved a lot more in his career.

But Saka has not yet reached his full potential. And he only signed a new long-term contract earlier this year.

It would also surely be factored into the price if another Premier League side made a move. Ultimately, it is probably easier for English sides if their players do depart for Saudi Arabia than another team in the same country.

So if Liverpool did come calling for any of their star players, you would imagine that Arsenal would demand even more than if a side from abroad made a move.

Arsenal fans would probably be just as dismissive if Liverpool were linked with Saka at some stage in the future. But the hypothetical scenario does highlight that the Reds will have to pull something special out of the bag if Salah does leave.