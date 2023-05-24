Darren Bent says Arsenal have a 21-year-old youngster with so much potential











Darren Bent has said that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has the potential to get so much better going forward.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent was praising the young Arsenal forward after a fantastic campaign.

Arsenal may have fallen short in their quest to win the Premier League, but the season has been overwhelmingly positive.

Mikel Arteta has put together a team that for much of the season led one of the greatest sides in Premier League history.

Arsenal will know that they need to bring in new signings in the summer to lift the overall level of the squad.

However, Darren Bent is confident that Bukayo Saka can continue to improve alongside the club given his potential.

The 21-year-old has just signed a new deal with the club that secures his future until 2027.

Although an established Premier League star and England international, it’s going to be fascinating to see just how much better he can get over the next few years.

Bent raves about Saka’s potential

Darren Bent was asked how close to his ceiling Bukayo Saka is and said: “He’s still got years to go. Do you know what he could add?

“He’s got 13 goals and 11 assists this year, his numbers could be better.

“How dominant he is, how good he is one-v-one, creating situations, his passing, his crossing.

“I think he can get better and better.”

Saka will hope that Arsenal can match the potential Bent was raving about over the next few years.

It’s interesting that his new deal only runs for four years when other young players in the league have signed contracts double that length.

He will be keeping a close eye on the business the club does over the summer.

The players who come in at The Emirates will show just how seriously Arsenal are taking the next 12 months.

Arsenal need to take advantage of their strong season to increase the gap between them and the rest of the league.

Chasing down Manchester City is another matter but qualifying for the Champions League regularly needs to be the minimum the club do from now on.

