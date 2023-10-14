Darren Bent says £34m Liverpool player is even better than Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard

With Eden Hazard retiring from football last week, there has been the usual talk and comparisons when it comes to the Belgian.

Hazard was stunning for Chelsea at times but then moved to Real Madrid for huge money and just never produced thanks to injury and fitness issues. That has prompted his retirement, and now the chats about who he was better or worse than.

And over on TalKSPORT, when asked to start one, bench one and sell one of Hazard, Mo Salah, or Gareth Bale, Darren Bent was under no illusions as to who he was selecting.

Darren Bent says Mo Salah better than Hazard and Bale

Speaking with Andy Goldstein on TalkSPORT Drive yesterday, Bent admitted he loves Salah for his consistency and that for that reason, he gets in ahead of Bale and Hazard.

“In my personal opinion I’m starting Salah. Obviously, I’m a big fan of his. I’m benching Bale, and I’m selling Hazard,” Bent said.

“All three of them have produced, and produced in big games. Out of the three Bale has produced in bigger games. But Salah, because of the consistency.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A good point made

It’s a good debate to have this and always a fun one to speak about. And in fairness to Bent, he’s probably right as well with this order.

Salah has been nothing short of brilliant for Liverpool over the years and his consistency, as Bent says, means he is hard to leave out in terms of starting.

Bale, of course, is a huge player who has done it in massive moments for the biggest club in the world.

However, Salah has done it for so long in the best league in the world and like Bale, has won it all, that it’s hard to leave him out.

For Hazard, well, it just shows that the fitness problems stick in people’s heads. Had he stayed fit, gone to Madrid, and guided them to success, then it might have been a different outcome here.