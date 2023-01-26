Darren Bent says £30m Arsenal player has been better than 30-year-old Newcastle star this season











Pundit Darren Bent says that Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has had a better season than Newcastle counterpart Nick Pope.

Pope’s Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes called Pope ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ after yet another clean sheet in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Southampton.

That got Bent talking on TalkSPORT, where he claimed that Arsenal number one Ramsdale has had a better campaign as the Gunners have raced to the top of the Premier League.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bent says Ramsdale has been better than Pope this season

He said: “I wouldn’t say (Pope) is the best goalkeeper in the world, I wouldn’t even say he’s the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

“The difference he’s made to Newcastle is massive. The save from Che Adams was a really good save. I wouldn’t say he’s the best in the world but there’s an argument that he should be England’s number one. Him and one other.

“Ederson has been better than Nick Pope this season even though he made a mistake the other day. They’re third in the table, Arsenal are top so is Ramsdale the best?

“If Gareth Southgate was to pick Pope over Ramsdale – I think Ramsdale’s been the better goalkeeper – but he would have no argument because Pope has been exceptional.”

Bent is an Arsenal fan, and host Andy Goldstein did tell him not to let his loyalty get in the way of his judgement, but both goalkeepers have had great seasons.

Ramsdale let Marcus Rashford’s shot through him on Sunday, but Arsenal still beat Manchester United 3-2 to grab another huge result in the title race.

Pope is on an incredible run of clean sheets, with just one goal conceded since October and that defensive solidity has been at the heart of Newcastle’s progress.