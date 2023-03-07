Darren Bent reacts to reports West Ham have approached Jose Mourinho











Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that he does not think Jose Mourinho will become West Ham manager, but then suggested that he could see the Portuguese winning the Europa League with the Hammers.

Speculation over David Moyes’ future at the London Stadium persists. They have been in a relegation battle in the Premier League this season. And any optimism after their emphatic win over Nottingham Forest evaporated almost in an instant as they suffered a heavy defeat to Brighton.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Moyes has enjoyed some amazing highs during his second stint at West Ham. But it does feel like the time may be coming to make a change, even if he does manage to keep them in the top-flight this season.

Bent reacts to reports West Ham want Jose Mourinho

And there have been reports that West Ham have a potential replacement in mind. According to a report from La Roma 24 this week, the Irons have made an approach for Mourinho.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The report noted that the Portuguese is happy to stay with Roma. But obviously, he has enjoyed some incredible moments in the Premier League.

Bent was discussing the links on talkSPORT on Tuesday. And he suggested that he could imagine Mourinho being a success with West Ham – even if he cannot see an appointment happening.

“Jose’s not going to West Ham,” he said.

“Then again, you say that [that West Ham do not want Jose Mourinho], it would not surprise me if he did do that and won them the Europa League.”

Mourinho’s stock has fallen over the last few years. He did amazing work with the likes of Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan. He also had some high points with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But he struggled at Tottenham. And Roma have had an interesting time under his guidance.

Some West Ham fans will inevitably want Mourinho, while others will be much less keen. Ultimately, the club’s decision this summer is going to be absolutely crucial.

Moyes has done an outstanding job. And some will be tempted to give him longer. If they decide to replace him, they need to be confident that they are appointing the person who will really take them forward again.