Darren Bent loved what Miguel Almiron did when scoring for Newcastle against Bournemouth











Darren Bent has praised Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron for the way in which he took his goal against Bournemouth this weekend.

Almiron – who signed for £20m – is having a superb season but has seen his goalscoring form dip in recent months. After an electric start to the season, this was his first goal of 2023 in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe has managed to completely change Almiron around. The South American star has gone from racing around out of control, to having energy and composure in equal measures now.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League Productions, former Sunderland striker Darren Bent was quick to point out that newfound composure from Almiron.

“What I like about Almiron’s finish today is that he slows himself down. Last season Almiron would have gone onto that a 100mph, not control the finish and it would have ended up in the stand. But the fact he slowed it down, first goal since December, really really tidy finish,” Bent said.

Almiron’s fine finish took him into double figures for the season now in the league. And after only scoring once all last season, Eddie Howe will be delighted with the form of his forward.

TBR’s View: Almiron is a completely different player

There is praise to be given to Almiron in that he is the one who has done the business on the pitch. But the reality is that Eddie Howe and his coaching staff need huge praise too.

Howe has shown the benefit of really investing in a player, both on and off the pitch. You can see that Almiron hangs on the words Howe gives to him.

The change has been massive, and Newcastle and ‘Miggy’ are both benefiting. Newcastle are stuttering a tad right now. But if Almiron can get back to his best goalscoring form, then the Toon could well reach the top four.