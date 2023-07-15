Darren Bent names his best Arsenal midfield and it has a notable omission

Arsenal might have splashed the cash on Chelsea star Kai Havertz this summer but Darren Bent is having none of it when it comes to his best XI.

Havertz cost Arsenal a whopping £65m and is expected to play a key role for the Gunners. There has been talk he will play in a midfield three, while some are suggesting he could be used as part of the front three as well.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal now have a good depth of player in midfield after the signing of Declan Rice was announced today.

And taking to his Twitter account today, pundit and Arsenal fan Bent claimed that Arsenal’s best midfield remains a combination of Partey, Odegaard and new signing, Rice.

Obviously causing a stir in the replies, Bent was then asked where Havertz would be playing to which the former Spurs and Sunderland striker simply replied, ‘he don’t’.

Bent has been vocal about the signing of Havertz ever since it was announced. The TalkSPORT presenter has regularly commented on it on air, suggesting he doesn’t have a natural place in the Arsenal XI.

It seems, then, that Bent has very much made his mind up here on Havertz and the best Arsenal XI.

Point to prove

It will be interesting to see where Kai Havertz plays in this Arsenal side. Like Bent mentions here, that midfield is really strong and leaving one of those three out fo Havertz would be a massive call.

Havertz will simply have to prove himself when the season gets going. He is a big player and having scored a winner in a Champions League final, knows what it’s all about.

He’ll need to show Mikel Arteta he means business and force his way into the XI. From there, it will be about cementing a place in the side and becoming undroppable.