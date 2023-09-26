Darren Bent left stunned after what talkSPORT pundit has just said about Arsenal

Darren Bent was left stunned on talkSPORT yesterday as Andy Goldstein predicted Arsenal to miss out on the top four this season.

Arsenal were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw in the North London Derby on Sunday after an underwhelming display.

Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to find their best form this season, having dropped points against Fulham and Spurs at home already.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Gunners got off to a flyer last season which ultimately led to them mounting a serious challenge for the title. But they already find themselves four points behind Manchester City and sitting in fifth place.

Of course, it’s still early days and while Darren Bent feels City will win the league once again, he’s backed Arsenal to comfortably finish in the top four.

But Andy Goldstein believes Manchester United and Tottenham will make up the top four behind Liverpool and City.

Darren Bent stunned after what talkSPORT pundit has said about Arsenal

Speaking on talkSPORT Goldstein asked Bent if he feels Tottenham or Arsenal will make the top four this season.

“I think we both will,” Bent said. “I think the top four now will be City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.

“There’s my four. Who do you think will get the top four?”

“Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Man United,” Goldstein responded.

And it’s fair to say that Bent was unimpressed with Goldstein leaving Arsenal out.

He said: “You are deluded! We get a point and you’ve [Man United] been atrocious and you think you’ll finish above us [Arsenal]? You lot have been awful.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It’s certainly a surprising prediction to place United above Arsenal at this stage of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s men have really struggled so far and look way off being genuine top-four challengers.

Of course, Arsenal are yet to hit top gear under Arteta but they have managed to pick up points and remain undefeated.