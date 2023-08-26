Darren Bent left amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player despite Fulham draw

Darren Bent has heaped praise on Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah after the striker came off the bench and looked ‘so sharp’ against Fulham today.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon after a disappointing display.

Arsenal found themselves 1-0 down inside the opening minute of the game after a moment to forget for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman found himself way off his line as Arsenal gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Andreas Pereira punished him.

Fulham seemed fairly comfortable in the first half despite some dangerous moments from the Gunners. But Eddie Nketiah made a huge impact after coming on at half time as the 24-year-old grabbed a goal.

And after Nketiah forced Calvin Bassey into a rash challenge which ultimately led to the defender’s dismissal, Darren Bent praised the Arsenal forward on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Bent on Nketiah display

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Bent discussed the moment Nketiah forced Bassey into a rash challenge.

“It’s Calvin Bassey who’s got a red card,” Bent said. “It’s a Fulham corner, Arsenal break and Nketiah does really well, he’s been so sharp since he came on.

“It bobbles down and he just toes it past Bassey and he’s about to run onto it and if he gets past him, he’s through on goal.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite Fulham being reduced to 10 men after Saka and Nketiah put Arsenal ahead, Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to hold onto the lead.

Joao Palhinha spoiled the party at the Emirates Stadium with a surprise late equaliser.

Arsenal certainly haven’t been at their best during he early stages of the season but they are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.