Darren Bent issues verdict on Declan Rice after Arsenal win Community Shield

Darren Bent has backed Declan Rice to get better and better for Arsenal after the midfielder made his competitive debut for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Bent was speaking to talkSPORT after the Gunners clinched the first piece of silverware of the campaign, beating Manchester City on penalties at Wembley.

Declan Rice was Arsenal’s marquee addition this summer. So plenty of eyes would have been on his performance against Pep Guardiola’s side as Arsenal looked to lay down a marker.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It proved to be a successful start to life at Arsenal for Rice. The Gunners clinched the trophy after a penalty shootout. And for much of the game, they managed to go toe to toe with the Cityzens.

Bent backs Rice to get better and better at Arsenal

Rice perhaps did not stand out with a game-changing display. But he also did very little wrong. And Darren Bent suggested that he is confident that the 24-year-old is going to be a big player for Arsenal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Played well, grew into the game. I mean, we saw from a defensive standpoint, the way he can get back into that wing-back position, that turn of pace. And as he progresses and plays in Arteta’s system more and more, he will get better and better,” he told talkSPORT.

Like so many of the Arsenal squad, Rice offers real versatility. Arteta has built a group which has the potential to cause real surprises. And the England international is someone who can play in a number of roles.

He started at West Ham as a centre-back. And while he does not play there anymore, that history does highlight his ability to move around the field with relative ease.

He can play the anchoring role in the midfield. But he can also be a number eight, tasked with making more of an impact in the final third.

Rice should be hitting his peak in the next few years. So the coming seasons could be pivotal in deciding just what level he could go on to reach in the future.

For that reason, it will be fascinating to see how Arteta predominantly uses him this season.