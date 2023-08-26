Darren Bent issues blunt Kai Havertz verdict after Arsenal draw 2-2 with Fulham

Darren Bent has slammed how Kai Havertz is performing for Arsenal right now after they drew with Fulham today.

Havertz once again started in a midfield role but was withdrawn in the second half after contributing little for the Gunners once more.

Havertz was signed for huge money in the summer and there has been question marks over just where he fits in this Gunners XI right now. As it stands, it seem Arteta is intent on using him where Granit Xhaka played.

However, speaking on his X account after watching Arsenal today, self-confessed Gunner Darren Bent has said that Havertz is simply offering nothing right now and Arsenal need to change their ways.

Havertz will quickly need to get up to speed with whatever his role is in this Arsenal team.

Arsenal can not afford to drop points at home against sides like Fulham. And in the end, it might mean Havertz comes out of the team to make things tick.

Kai Havertz was always going to struggle for Arsenal

So many pundits saw this coming but it was a baffling decision really from Arsenal to go and spend so much on Havertz.

He was hardly lighting things up at Chelsea, never mind going to go to Arsenal and make them even better.

Yes, there is a good player in there somewhere. But right now, Arsenal need to be functioning as a unit and unfortunately, Havertz is hindering that.