Darren Bent asked if Spurs should sell Son if struggles continue











Darren Bent has slammed the idea that Tottenham Hotspur should look to sell Son Heung-min this summer if his poor form continues, telling talkSPORT that it would be madness to let him go.

Son has endured something of a nightmare season by his own standards. Of course, he went into the campaign off the back of winning the Golden Boot in the Premier League last term.

The South Korean has scored eight goals in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s side. However, he has been nowhere near as influential for Tottenham. And actually, he has only found the back of the net in four games across all competitions so far.

Bent insists Son cannot be sold this summer

There have been a couple of false dawns. He bagged a hat-trick against Leicester after initially being dropped for that particular game. And he scored two quality goals against Preston North End in the FA Cup last month.

However, he has failed to follow up on that. And he was largely anonymous against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Conte must surely now be considering handing Richarlison a chance at this stage. And should Son fall out of the side, he may face a battle to regain his place.

Bent was asked whether Tottenham should look at selling Son in the summer should his form continue. But the former Spurs striker insisted that the 30-year-old cannot go anywhere.

“Absolute madness,” he told talkSPORT. “When did he get here? He got here in 2015, the only players to have scored more Premier League goals in that period since 2015: Harry Kane, who’s got the most; Salah, Vardy, Aguero and Sadio Mane. They are the only players above Son.”

It would be a shock if Tottenham did consider any offers for Son in the summer. Spurs already have a lot of work to do in the market, with depth proving to be a real issue for Conte.

So letting Son go makes little sense, unless a club comes forward with an astronomical offer for the £22 million star. That seems unlikely given his form this season, as well as his age.

So Son will surely get the chance to get back on track, even if his struggles continue for a little while yet.