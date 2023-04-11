Darren Ambrose tears into 'disgraceful' Newcastle player after win











How Anthony Gordon reacted to being substituted during Newcastle United’s win over Brentford on Saturday was disgraceful.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose, who has criticised the Magpies winger for the way he behaved as he left the pitch at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Of course, it is widely considered humiliating to be a substitute who is subsequently substituted off. That is particularly the case when the player involved has had a really poor day at the office.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon came on at half-time of Newcastle’s clash with Brentford on Saturday. The January signing has been working his way back from injury, playing less than half an hour against both Manchester United and West Ham.

Anthony Gordon criticised for reaction to be subbed in Newcastle win

He was on the pitch for a lot longer against Brentford. However, as the game reached stoppage-time, Eddie Howe decided to take Gordon off again to bring on Matt Ritchie.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It was clear that the Newcastle boss wanted to ensure that his side saw the game out. But Gordon was not at all happy, ignoring his manager and lashing out when Howe tried to speak to the player.

That prompted Howe to take a much more forceful approach. And Ambrose believes that it was really disappointing from Gordon to react in that manner.

“I’m going to say, I thought it was a poor reaction from Anthony Gordon. You get subbed on and you get subbed off for the team. It’s nothing to do with individuals. It was nothing to do with the performance. Eddie Howe wanted to see the game out against Brentford. To shrug off your manager like that I thought was disgraceful to be honest,” he told talkSPORT.

“Eddie Howe is a great man-manager. He will sort this situation out hopefully because he’s still a good football player.”

It is hard to imagine that any issues will linger. Gordon is a fiery character. And, as Ambrose notes, Howe will know how to handle the situation.

The worry is that this is not the first time Gordon’s actions have come in for criticism. The way he handled his departure from Everton upset a lot of Toffees fans. And some of his antics on the pitch do tend to wind up opposition supporters.

But he is a very young player. He has a lot of talent, but he is a work in progress. He will be aware that the way he behaved against the Bees was not acceptable.

All Howe will hope is that Gordon is the kind of character to make the most of the mistakes he does make.