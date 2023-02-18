Darko Gyabi scores sublime goal in Leeds training pre-Everton











Leeds United interim manager Michael Skubala has been putting his players through their paces ahead of a huge game on Saturday.

The Whites currently sit just one point above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th place.

Everton, the team just below them, will host Leeds at Goodison Park in a 3pm kickoff on Saturday.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

One area Skubala shouldn’t have any selection headaches over is in central midfield.

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie appear to have cemented their spots in the middle of the park for Leeds.

If Marc Roca is available, he too would be in contention.

However, Skubala may not be quite so sure when it comes to No. 10.

Jack Harrison has been playing there ahead of Brenden Aaronson in recent weeks. Wilfried Gnonto has also featured there.

Now, one academy player is certainly doing his best to give Skubala some food for thought in midfield.

‘Sublime’

Darko Gyabi joined Leeds from Manchester City last summer, and he’s been making waves at Thorp Arch.

The ‘wonderful‘ 18-year-old has impressed at Under-21 level.

Gyabi has registered two goals and one assist from 11 Premier League 2 outings.

He has also made three EFL Trophy appearances and has featured for the seniors a further three times.

Both of the midfielder’s goals this season have come from distance, and he repeated the feat in training this week.

This can be seen in Leeds’ latest ‘Inside Training’ video on their website, as covered by Leeds Live.

‘He’s yet to repeat the feat (a long-distance goal) at first-team level,’ they wrote.

‘But his sublime strike in training this week was enough to underline his quality.

‘Running onto a perfectly weighted Brenden Aaronson lay-off, Gyabi curled a first time effort into the top corner of the goal from the edge of the area.

‘The midfielder then peered over his shoulder to give Patrick Bamford a knowing glance and a cheeky smile as he returned to his position.’

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Start for Leeds in a three-man midfield v Everton?

Gyabi has done well when called upon by the first team, and he certainly deserves more opportunities.

Admittedly, giving a young, relatively inexperienced player game time is difficult when Premier League survival is at stake.

However, Gnonto has proven he has what it takes despite Jesse Marsch initially saying he wasn’t Premier League-ready.

If Roca isn’t available and Skubala opts for three in midfield, Gyabi could be a good shout alongside McKennie and Adams.

Gyabi could potentially also feature at No. 10.

Against a well-drilled Everton side likely to shut up shop, a long-range goal late on could prove the difference.