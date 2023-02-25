Danny Welbeck names Arsenal hero as the best player he's ever played with











Danny Welbeck has named Arsenal hero Santi Cazorla as the best player he has ever played with ahead of Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

The Englishman, who plays his football at Brighton and Hove Albion these days, has shared the dressing room with numerous world-class players over the years.

However, he has named Cazorla as the best he has ever played with in his career.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal signed Santi Cazorla from Malaga for a fee under £15 million back in the summer of 2012 (BBC).

The Spaniard definitely wasn’t the big-name signing that supporters dreamt of, but he quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates as well as inside the dressing room.

Welbeck joined the Gunners two years later and he was at the club when Cazorla was released by Arsenal in 2018, but the Englishman hasn’t forgotten how good a player he was.

Speaking to Goal about the best player he has ever played with, Welbeck said: “Very difficult one because I played with numerous amount of players.

“Really, really gifted was probably Santi Cazorla – he was incredible!

“Left and right foot, football intelligence, receiving the ball, playing passes through, breaking the lines and stuff like that – he was the one that I was like ‘wow!'”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

Cazorla is a sensational footballer, there’s no doubt about that, but it is a slight surprise that Welbeck picked the Spaniard over some of the other players he has played with.

The Englishman has rubbed shoulders with superstars like Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

They’re all sensational players and a lot more accomplished than Cazorla, but the Spaniard was a special, special footballer, and Welbeck isn’t the first one to name him as the best he’s played with.

Cazorla is 38 now and plays his football in Qatar at Al-Sadd.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

