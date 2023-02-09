Danny Welbeck makes claim about Arsenal target Moises Caicedo











Danny Welbeck has told My Albion TV that Moises Caicedo is the Brighton teammate you always want on your team in training amid reports that Arsenal want to sign the midfielder.

Caicedo has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. He has certainly stepped up following the summer departure of Yves Bissouma.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Seagulls had to dig their heels in to keep the 21-year-old in the January transfer window. According to The Athletic, Arsenal had two bids for Caicedo rejected. The latest offer was worth £70 million.

Welbeck lauds Caicedo

Arsenal did go on to sign another midfielder before the deadline. But with Jorginho coming in, the Gunners are surely going to have their midfield options on the agenda once again in the summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Of course, Welbeck is one player who knows what it takes to play for Arsenal. And Gunners fans will be delighted by his response when asked which Brighton teammate you always to be on your team in training.

“Moises Caicedo. He just breaks everything down, sets everything up. He’s top,” he told My Albion TV.

It is hardly a surprise that Welbeck picked out Caicedo. He just seems to be the kind of player you could drop into any team in the world and find that he finds a way to adapt and thrive.

But it is particularly high praise this season. Brighton are flying high in the Premier League this season. Should they win both of their games in hand, they would go above Tottenham and into fifth.

And Caicedo is one of several players who have really helped Roberto De Zerbi’s men take that next step this year.

Brighton will hope to keep him for as long as possible as it is going to get harder and harder to keep replacing these star players.

But it would be no surprise if Arsenal step up their efforts to do a deal this summer.