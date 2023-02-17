Danny Rose urges Tottenham to appoint 50-year-old manager if Conte leaves











Danny Rose thinks Tottenham should bring back Mauricio Pochettino as manager if Antonio Conte leaves.

Rose worked under Pochettino, 50, at Spurs, where he developed his game to become an England international and Champions League finalist.

Conte has still not committed his future to the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and is now taking some time away from the club to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Rose told Joe’s YouTube channel that Daniel Levy should bring back the man he sacked in 2019 if Conte does end up departing.

Rose said: “For me as an outsider looking in Conte being a manager of your football club on paper that’s amazing. For me I would love him to stay but I’m not privy to what is going on with Spurs at the moment on the first-team side.

“But for me as an outsider looking in I’d be over the moon if Conte could stay as Tottenham manager. But if Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to come back then I’d be saying do everything you can to get him back.

“You sort of see and hear things that Conte says about being able to compete with the bigger teams, which is right, you have to spend quite a bit of money and out of the bigger teams Tottenham might not do that as much as the others, so you have to understand his frustrations.

“But I still believe he’s an unbelievable manager but if there’s anybody who can deliver success for Tottenham without spending as much as everyone else, it’s Conte. So for me I’d be over the moon if he stayed and if he was to move on I’d be over the moon if Spurs went and got Mauricio again.”

In hindsight, Daniel Levy should really have kept Pochettino in charge and backed him in the transfer market the same way Conte and Jose Mourinho were.

But the Argentine’s squad was allowed to go stale, with the same messages not having the same impact because there was not enough fresh blood.

Pochettino definitely has unfinished business with Tottenham and it would be a hugely popular move to bring him back into the dugout.