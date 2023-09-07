Danny Rose suggests Tottenham have made a brilliant signing this summer

Danny Rose has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur have made a great signing by bringing in Leicester City this summer.

Rose was speaking to Gabriel Agbonlahor and Alan Brazil on TalkSPORT (7/9 9:43am) about the business done at Spurs this summer.

When James Maddison arrived at the start of the transfer window for £40m, a few eyebrows were raised.

This was a player who had just been relegated to the Championship with one year left on his contract.

However, as the summer went on, the amount of money being spent by Tottenham’s competitors grew rapidly.

Chelsea spent £115m on Moises Caicedo, and Arsenal spent a combined £170m on Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Dominik Szoboszlai arrived at Anfield for £60m while a relatively unproven Rasmus Hojlund was brought into Old Trafford for £72m.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

All of a sudden, Maddison’s move to Tottenham looked like a bargain and Danny Rose believes he’s done exceptionally since his arrival too.

Two goals and two assists in four league games understate how well he’s played in those games as well.

He’s the creative force Tottenham have been crying out for over the past few seasons.

Maddison will be desperate to build on a strong start at Spurs and become an important part of the England set-up during this international break.

Rose hails Tottenham signing Maddison

TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil was talking about the business done this summer and said: “[James] Ward-Prowse and [James] Maddison have been two great buys, haven’t they?

Danny Rose replied and said: “They have yeah, especially Maddison. I’ve said before that Spurs have never replaced Christian Eriksen when he left and seeing Maddison hit the ground running for Spurs, it’s nice to see.

“Again, it’s four games I don’t want to get too excited but from where Spurs were last season and how they were playing, it’s like night and day.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Rose that Maddison has added some much-needed creativity.

Not only that, he comes across brilliantly off the pitch and will be a very popular player with the fanbase.

It’s no wonder Ange Postecoglou immediately named him in the team’s leadership group.

He’ll be hoping to kick on when their Premier League campaign resumes next weekend against Sheffield United.